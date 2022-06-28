Azerbaijani president congratulates Georgian premier on birthday

28 June 2022 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

In a telephone conversation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on his birthday, Azernews reports, citing Azertac news agency.

The president wished the prime minister the best of health and success in his activities, the report adds.

In his turn, Garibashvili thanked the president for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the two men hailed the successful development of friendly relations between the two countries in various spheres and expressed their confidence that bilateral ties would continue strengthening.

Further, they exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic spheres. The two nations signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

