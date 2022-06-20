Azerbaijani Speaker in Istanbul to attend international conference

20 June 2022 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A parliamentary delegation led by Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is paying a working visit to Istanbul, Azernews reports.

The goal of the visit is to participate in the Global Parliamentary Conference on "Parliaments, Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees: How to Bring About Stronger International Co-operation and National Implementation".

The working trip will last till 21 June.

The conference organized with the collaboration of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will be held on 20-21 June 2022 at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel & Conference Center.

The event will be held with the participation of Prof. Dr. Mustafa ŞENTOP the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Speakers of Parliament of IPU members, deputies, as well as experts, academics, and representatives of non-governmental organizations working on migration.

Each year on June 20, the world marks World Refugee Day. World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe. It celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

