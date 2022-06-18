Azerbaijani deputy premier attending 25th St. Petersburg Int’l Economic Forum

18 June 2022 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev is visiting Russia to attend the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation met with Russian officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Aide to the President Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, and Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev.

The Azerbaijani delegation also attended a plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and viewed the various pavilions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz