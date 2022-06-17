Albanian construction companies ready to participate in restoration process in Karabakh - President Ilir Meta [PHOTO/VIDEO]

17 June 2022 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Albanian construction companies ready to participate in restoration process in Karabakh, President of the Republic of Albania Ilir Meta said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Albanian-Azerbaijani relations are flourishing. We cooperate very actively in the energy sector. However, it is extremely important to encourage our relations in other areas, such as trade or tourism. It is also very important to continue cooperation at the cultural and educational levels," he said.

The President elaborated on the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania in the energy sector.

"We hope that the capacity of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will be doubled and multiplied in the future. This contributes to improving energy security in Europe. We are doing everything possible not only to be a transit country, but also to benefit from the project in order to attract more investments from Azerbaijan to Albania. The Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline, which is based on TAP, is also a very important project. We are confident that this project will increase energy supplies for the benefit of all the countries of the Western Balkans," Meta said.

According to the President, Azerbaijan and Albania are not using their full potential in terms of investments.

"Azerbaijan has a huge potential in all spheres of the economy. Now is the time to start investing in Albania, which is currently becoming one of the most attractive destinations, especially in the tourism sector. We expect the growth of Azerbaijani investments in the nearest future," he added.

The President also noted that Albania is very interested in contributing to the reconstruction works in Karabakh. Today Albanian construction companies are ready to participate in restoration process in Karabakh. Albania can also help Azerbaijan by providing specialists for demining activities.

"We see that the Azerbaijani leadership is fully committed to turning Karabakh into an example of unprecedented economic development and a symbol of peace restoration in the region," he added.

Further speaking, the President highly appreciated the role of the IX Global Baku Forum in discussing and resolving issues on the world agenda.

"The participation of world leaders in this forum shows that it is becoming more and more important. It will become a very solid forum for solving international problems and the most important issues on the global agenda. Today's opening ceremony demonstrated the importance of the forum. Various discussions, ideas and proposals that come from international leaders and decision makers at the Global Baku Forum will contribute to solving the main problems that the world is currently facing," he said.

The President added that Albania is mainly focused on the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the security situation at the global and European levels, as well as the economic situation, market prices, problems of poverty and polarization.

"Food insecurity is also among the issues of concern, as Russia and Ukraine account for one third of the world's wheat supplies. It is extremely important to find solutions to avoid the food crisis. A way to deal with this crisis must be found under the leadership of the UN and its agencies," Meta said.

Another important issue that the President raised is the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We cannot say that we have won this battle with the pandemic. Many countries, for example, on the African continent, are still lagging behind in the level of vaccination, while other viruses and variants may emerge. This should be solved globally and at the proper level. Today we understand that it is necessary to pay more attention to public health, increasing investments in this sector," he said.

