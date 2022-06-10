Construction of Barda-Aghdam highway underway in liberated lands [PHOTO]

10 June 2022 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The construction of the Barda-Aghdam highway, one of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, is underway, Azernews reports.

The 44.5-km-long highway, which starts from Barda city, is made up of four lanes and is being constructed in line with the first technical category.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out on a 3-5 kilometer segment of the Barda-Aghdam highway using specific procedures, excavating and expanding unsuitable soil.

Earthworks on the 5-44.5 km parts of the road have been finished, and the building of road pavement, as well as asphalt concrete pavement, is now underway. Asphalt-concrete pavement is currently being laid on a 20 km section of the road (25-44 km).

The building of a water pipeline, a rectangular water crossing, as well as subterranean tubes in necessary places to enable water transfer along the newly built road has already been finished. Currently, preparations are underway for the construction of overground pedestrian crossings in three places under the project.

In addition, the construction of bridges with a length of 91.3 and 18.2 meters, built on the 25th and 40th km of the road, has already been completed. The construction of the Pit Stop station on the 29th km of the road is underway.

The project envisages the creation of reverse sections and the construction of bus stops to ensure traffic safety along the highway.

The Barda-Aghdam highway is being built to the liberated city of Aghdam. The first 14 km of the highway passes through the city of Barda and several settlements in the region. In general, the road covers more than 20 settlements in these regions, including the cities of Barda and Aghdam.

