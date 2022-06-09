Azerbaijani defense chief watches Efes-2022 int’l drills in Turkiye [PHOTO]

9 June 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, along with distinguished visitors, has watched the Efes-2022 international drills in Izmir, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The tasks of rendering neutral a naval mine and rescuing the terrorist-seized ship were completed during the night phase of the drills, the ministry said.

The multinational drills, where Azerbaijan is being represented by the personnel of the Nakhchivan Special Army and the Naval Forces, will last until June 9.

The Efes-2022 multinational exercises are being held in four stages.

Furthermore, on the sideline of the Efes- 2022 international drills, Hasanov held meetings with his Turkish and Kyrgyz counterparts in Izmir, the ministry said in separate reports.

At the meeting with Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, the two men discussed issues of developing cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, and the significance of the experience gained by Azerbaijani servicemen during joint drills, the report clarified.

The Azerbaijani defense minister also discussed “various areas of military, military-educational cooperation” at a meeting with Kyrgyz Defence Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov in Izmir on 8 June, the Defence Ministry added.

During the meeting, there was a detailed exchange of ideas on many sectors of military, military-educational cooperation between the nations, and other subjects of mutual concern, the report added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz