Azerbaijan repatriates 13 citizens from Iraq, Syria

3 June 2022 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has repatriated 13 more citizens (11 children, two women) from Iraq and Syria recently as part of the government's repatriation efforts, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Of the repatriated people, 11 were placed in the social service institution of the Agency for Social Services under the Labor and Social Security Ministry, and two in the medical institution. The repatriates have received preliminary medical, social, and psychological assistance.

As a next step, the agency's social workers and psychologists will assess the socio-psychological state of the repatriated women and children and psychological support measures will be implemented for each repatriated person based on an individual development plan.

When repatriates finish their rehabilitation procedure, their social rehabilitation continues after they are returned to their families. Their social assistance services are offered in collaboration with other appropriate agencies.

Individual social work is carried out by the agency professionals for the social reintegration and social rehabilitation of the repatriated persons. These people are involved in psychological counseling, educational activities, and various clubs for meaningful leisure time.

