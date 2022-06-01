Azerbaijani ministry inspects over 400 monuments in liberated lands

1 June 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Some 403 historical and cultural monuments with state registration were inspected by the representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture in liberated lands, Azernews reports, citing the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the ministry.

According to the State Service, officials began to perform tasks to the primary inventory and protection of cultural objects such as monuments and institutions.

Moreover, they monitored 162 objects located in these territories, which do not have state registration but are of historical, architectural, and archaeological value.

During the monitoring, it was discovered that 51 of 185 historical and cultural monuments with state registration were completely destroyed, and 134 were partially destroyed.

Besides, some 864 cultural institutions were identified during the initial monitoring, including 462 libraries, 20 museums, 26 children's music schools, one cinema, two theatres, two galleries, and three cinema clubs.

Currently, the monitoring is ongoing.

Many historical monuments were seriously damaged or destroyed as a result of the Armenian aggression.

Monuments, museums, and archival funds belonging to the Azerbaijani people were plundered as well.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar, and Khudavand sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, the Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as the Shusha state historical and architectural reserve as a result of Armenian vandalism.

Local and foreign experts are currently rebuilding Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

