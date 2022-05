28 May 2022 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have attended the inauguration of Baku ASAN Xidmet (Service) Center No 7 and Bilim Baku center, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz