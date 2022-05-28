Chief of Azerbaijan's National Central Bureau of Interpol dismissed

28 May 2022 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol, Police Major General Alaslan Aghayev has been dismissed on the basis of age following the order of Minister of Internal Affairs of of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, the ministry told Trend.

Eyvazov thanked Aghayev for his long-term fruitful service in the internal affairs bodies and wished him every success in his future activities.

---

