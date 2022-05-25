Heydar Aliyev Foundation to organize presentation of new carpets, "AFFFAIR in Carpets" defile

25 May 2022 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A presentation of new carpets and a defile of costumes created based on motifs of the carpets will be held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports via the fund.

According to the fund, the presentation, which will be held on June 3 at the Heydar Aliyev Center, will demonstrate new carpets created "Azerkhalcha OJSC" based on the design developed by the AFFFAIR brand’s founder Rufat Ismayil - "Achma-yumma", "Karabakh", "Nakhchivan", "Ovchuluq", and "Paziriq", as well as "Sumakh" clothing collection.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which supports the preservation and development of the school of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan, as well as its popularization in the world, has organized a number of projects and exhibitions in this direction in the country and abroad.

The "AFFFAIR in Carpets" show will feature a defile of nearly 50 clothes from the "Sumakh Haute Couture" and "Sumakh Affordable Luxury" collections. The "Sumakh Haute Couture" collection has already been shown in Paris and Moscow, and "Sumakh Affordable Luxury" will be presented in Baku for the first time.

The aim of the project, inspired by Azerbaijani carpets, in particular the Karabakh school of carpet weaving, is to preserve historical traditions.

