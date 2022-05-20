Statement by US Ambassador to Armenia - instigatory, says Russian analyst

20 May 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Statement by US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy has instigatory character, political analyst and editor-in-chief of the Russian National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko told Trend.

Korotchenko made the remark commenting on an interview with ambassador, in which she said that "the US recognizes the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to determine their future."

"The statement made by a high-level official, since the ambassadors speak on behalf of the state, wasn’t any kind of coincidence or a blooper, but a deliberate warming up of the revisionist sentiments that we are seeing in Armenia,” he said. “This is actually support for the efforts of the opposition, as well as the global Armenian lobby to conduct a 'revision' of the results of the 2020 second Karabakh war.”

“Of course, this statement cannot be made by the ambassador as personal opinion. This is obviously a reflection of the point of view of the US State Department and the Joe Biden administration,” the analyst noted. “We also cannot rule out that this was done under the active influence of the Armenian lobby in the US, which in one way or another has the opportunity to influence the process of making foreign policy decisions.”

He also noted that in any case, this statement requires an unequivocal condemnation.

Korotchenko expressed regret that all this is again imposed on the events that are observed not only in Yerevan, but also, for example, in Russia, when in recent days a number of active Armenian lobbyists have published an opinion in which they actually called Russia to reconsider approaches to the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

"If we compare all these events, statements and opinions, we’ll see that this is an active phase of the efforts of the Armenian lobby to conduct a revision of the results of the second Karabakh war by influencing the government and public opinion," Korotchenko stressed.

According to him, the statement of the US ambassador to Armenia in fact is pushing the region to disrupt the peace agreement.

"At the same time, there are realities that no US position can refute and change: Azerbaijan's military victory in the second Karabakh war actually ended the Karabakh problem. Moreover, in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a Declaration on allied cooperation, where Russia reaffirmed its commitment to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," said Korotchenko.

“Therefore, the moment is quite tense now. We must carefully monitor and assess the situation, and, of course, respond quickly and promptly so that the plans of Armenian lobbyists to provoke a new conflict fail," he said.

--