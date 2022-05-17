EU continues to support peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia - official

17 May 2022 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The EU continues to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum on May 17, Trend reports.

According to him, the EU promotes peaceful relations in the South Caucasus through specific initiatives.

"The EU also encourages the de-mining process and various restoration projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories," Michalko said.

He added that hundreds of European companies are keen to be a part of reconstruction work.

---