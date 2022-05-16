President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on May 16, on amendments to this order number 2553 "On approval of the composition of Supervisory Board of Baku Metro CJSC" dated March 30, 2021.

According to the document, in the first part of the order number 2553 dated March 30, 2021 of Azerbaijan’s President "On approval of the composition of Supervisory Board of Baku Metro CJSC”, the word "first" is added after the words "Minister of Economy", the words "deputy head of service" are replaced by the words " head of service".

According to President’s order, in the first part of the order number 2553 the words "transport, communications and high technologies" are replaced by the words "digital development and transport", and the words "Zaur Gurbanov - Deputy Executive Director of Azerbaijan Investment Holding" are replaced by the words "Gunel Javadova - Head of Legal Department at Azerbaijan Investment Holding".

