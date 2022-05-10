Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev has said that the wages of doctors and medical workers of medical institutions subordinate to the ministry will be raised, Trend has reported.

The minister noted that a certain mechanism is being prepared in this regard.

"After the preparation of this mechanism, the detailed information about the increase in wages will be published," he said.

Moreover, Musayev stated that the Health Ministry and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance are preparing a special program to address the lack of medical workers in the Azerbaijani regions.

He noted that within the framework of this program, special mechanisms will be developed and proposed.

"As a result, young and experienced doctors will be sent to the regions," he said.

Additionally, speaking about the quarantine regime, the minister said that the population should be careful in the autumn months despite the abolition of the mask regime, adding that the WHO has already warned about this.

"As you know, the mask regime has been canceled in Azerbaijan, but we must remain vigilant. The point is not that there may be a sudden surge. The coronavirus infection has repeatedly surprised, and it’s possible that the virus can mutate again," he said.

