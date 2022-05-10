The state of health of one of the Azerbaijani drivers, injured during the military action in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, is improving, Trend says.

As reported earlier, after being wounded, driver Samir Tairov was taken to the Balakliya Clinical Hospital in Kharkiv. Although he underwent surgery twice, his state of health was assessed as critically serious.

On March 8, 2022, the driver was evacuated to Moldova along the humanitarian corridor by a special ambulance. Hospitalized in Chisinau, he underwent two more surgeries.

On April 1, taking into account the risk to life and the need for the final surgery and treatment of the wounds at a more professional and specialized medical institution, Tairov was taken by ambulance to Ankara. The injured driver was taken to the Gulhane Military Medical Academy and is currently continuing treatment there.

The costs of transportation and treatment of the patient were covered by the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA), which is a public association of road carriers.

As reported earlier, three Azerbaijani drivers were injured as a result of shootings in Kharkiv on February 27. One of them was discharged after outpatient treatment.

To recap, on April 21, the Azerbaijani government sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The aid with a total weight of more than 170 tons included medicines and medical supplies worth AZN3.37 million ($1.98 million), as well as food products worth AZN1million ($590,000).

On February 27 and March 12, 2022, a total of nearly 520 tons of humanitarian aid, consisting of medicines, medical supplies, instruments, and equipment, as well as food products, with a total amount of AZN21.5 million (more than €11.5 million) was sent to Ukraine on the orders of the Azerbaijani leadership.

Some 6,163 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Azerbaijan since February 24, 2022, Azerbaijani State Migration Servicemen Spokesperson Elnur Kalantarli earlier said.

AZAL daily carries out evacuation flights for compatriots on President Ilham Aliyev's order. The flights for Azerbaijani citizens are free.

Citizens of Azerbaijan who have left Ukraine can contact Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions abroad to return home.

