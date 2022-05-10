A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova arrived in the Swiss Confederation for an official visit on 9 May.

The delegation was welcomed by the head of the Swiss legislature's protocol section Philip Baresville, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN Geneva Office Galib Israfilov, and other officials at the Zurich airport.

During the visit, Gafarova will have several meetings with Swiss officials.

As reported earlier, the visit will end on May 11.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland are cooperating in various economic fields. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $457.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5 million and imports for $184.7 million.

