By Trend

A new pension concept is being developed in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Karimov said at the parliament’s plenary session on May 5 in Baku, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark answering the questions of MPs during the discussion of amendments to the law "On labor pensions".

He noted that the above amendments are aimed at improving the provision of pensions to the population.

The deputy minister stressed that the proposals and opinions expressed by the MPs during the discussion of the amendments would be taken into account in the new pension concept.

