By Trend

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic are going to participate in the IX Global Baku Forum to be organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

“I look forward to joining the forum and working together towards a healthier, safer, fairer world,” WHO Director-General wrote on his Twitter page.

As Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina said in his video address, the IX Global Baku Forum is an extremely important platform for exchanging ideas and opinions on issues concerning the world.

The IX Global Baku Forum will be held in June 2022.

This forum will come at a time when the challenges facing humanity are reaching new peaks.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz