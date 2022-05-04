About 1,500 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and defused on Azerbaijan's liberated territories on April 1-30, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency has reported on its official Twitter page.

The agency found and defused 341 anti-personnel, 482 anti-tank mines and 673 unexploded munitions in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan regions during the reported period.

Overall, 1,701.5 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in this period.

Furthermore, the agency neutralized 11,009 anti-personnel, 5,444 anti-tank mines and 15,020 unexploded ordnances from November 10, 2020, to April 30, 2022, the report added.

Some 9,568.1 hectares were cleared of munitions in the said period.

Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan all mine maps of liberated territories as a result of talks held through the Russian Defence Ministry's mediation on December 4, 2021.