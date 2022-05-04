The number of foreigners and stateless persons visiting Azerbaijan from January through March 2022 has surpassed the amount from the same period last year by 2.1 times, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

According to the committee, some 246,200 foreigners and stateless persons came to Azerbaijan from 149 countries in the above-mentioned period.

The committee noted that 27.4 percent of the visitors came from Russia, 24.7 percent - from Turkey, 14.4 percent - from Iran, 5.8 percent - from Georgia, 3.4 percent - from Ukraine, 3.1 percent - from UAE and Saudi Arabia, 2 percent - from Pakistan, 1.6 percent – from Kuwait, and 1.3 percent - from Kazakhstan.

Some 1.2 percent of the visitors accounted for the UK and India each, 0.7 percent – for Germany, Oman, Belarus, and the U.S. each, 0.6 percent – for Uzbekistan and Israel each, and 6.6 percent - for other countries.

Furthermore, 54 percent of foreigners and stateless persons entered the country by air, 44.2 percent by rail and road, and 1.8 percent by sea.

Meanwhile, 58.4 percent of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad in the mentioned period used air, 39.2 percent rail and road, and 2.4 percent sea transport.

The committee noted that the number of the visitors from Oman increased by 649 times, Saudi Arabia – by 168.5 times, Kuwait – by 167.1 times, UAE – by 47.7 times, Bahrain – by 50.4 times, Israel – by 6.3 times, Pakistan – by 29.5 times, India - by 11 times, the U.S. – 5.6 times, France - 3.5 times, and Kazakhstan - 3.6 times year on year.

At the same time, the number of visitors from Russia grew by 1.7 times, the UK – by 2.2 times, Ukraine - by three times, Iran and Turkey - by 1.9 times, and Georgia - by 14.9 percent compared to 1Q2021.

Local news sources earlier reported that U.S. Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had included Azerbaijan on the list of the best countries to travel to during a pandemic.

CDC has grouped countries into four risk groups. Thus, against the backdrop of reduced numbers of COVID-19 cases, Azerbaijan has been included in the list with the lowest risk of infection.

Azerbaijan has seen a significant decline in coronavirus infections in recent days. In this regard, according to the latest information, country has registered 13 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Azerbaijan is an example of a country that contributes to the fight against COVID-19 at the national, regional, and global levels. Since the first day of the pandemic, Azerbaijan's top political leadership has demonstrated a flexible policy in preventing the virus's spread and in the process of obtaining vaccines.

The WHO Office with the financial support of the EU has launched a three-year project "Support for COVID-19 vaccination" in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan and strengthen immunization programs, since June 2021.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, Azerbaijan implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022."

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz