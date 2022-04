By Trend

A criminal case has been opened by the Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office due to death of a worker following a mine explosion in the country's Lachin district, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

The worker, 30-year-old Parvin Salahov has died from the heavy injuries, received as a result of the explosion, at the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces in Baku.

