By Trend

Azerbaijan has the potential to double gas supplies to Italy, Daniel Pommier Vincelli, a researcher from Italia's Sapienza University, a participant of the international conference "South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation" held on April 28 in Shusha, told Trend.

"Italy and Azerbaijan are successfully cooperating in the development of commercial ties to strengthen economic interdependence. Italy is a major buyer of Azerbaijani gas. Due to the need to reduce dependence on Russian gas, Azerbaijan can increase gas imports to Italy and other European countries. As President Ilham Aliyev said at the conference, there's an opportunity to double gas supplies to Italy, which currently amounts to 20 billion cubic meters," Vincelli said.

According to him, President Ilham Aliyev gave clear answers to all questions during three hours, which is very remarkable.

Vincelli added that he saw the damage caused to Shusha during the period of Armenian occupation, and was impressed by the reconstruction projects carried out there.

