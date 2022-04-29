A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 29 April.

The new edition includes articles: Late April musings on peace: Steadfastly determined Baku vs incessantly vacillating Yerevan; Azerbaijani gas as lifeline to Europe's energy crisis; Young talent thrills Baku audience; Baku: Attempts to politicize Armenian "genocide" unacceptable, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.