By Trend

We continue to support our Azerbaijani brothers shoulder to shoulder with a single fist, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"In the Aegean, the Mediterranean, Cyprus, Libya and Azerbaijan, the rights and interests of our brothers and friends continue to be realized, including ours. We always tell neighboring Greece and other countries that we are for friendship, international law and dialogue," he said.

