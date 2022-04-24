By Vafa Ismayilova

An Armenian saboteur has been detained on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the State Border Service reported on April 23.

State Border Service officers detained serviceman Eduard Arturovich Martirosov, a member of the Armenian armed forces' provocative and sabotage group, the report added.

The operational situation is under control.

As previously reported, an attempt to violate the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a provocative and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces was foiled on April 23 on the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border passing through the territory of Zangilan region. The saboteurs were forced to retreat.

"The State Border Service regards this incident as a provocation by the Armenian side against the creation of delimitation commissions between countries and the corresponding work. Representatives of the Federal Border Service of the Russian Federation in Armenia have been informed about the provocation by the Armenian side. If this happens again, we will take more serious measures," the statement stressed.

The incident takes place against the background of international and regional efforts to ensure the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the 44-day war in 2020.

On April 6, 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and EU Council President Charles Michel met in a trilateral format in Brussels again. Both Aliyev and Pashinyan expressed a willingness to work quickly toward a peace agreement between their countries. To that end, it was decided to instruct foreign ministers to begin work on drafting a future peace treaty that would address all of the issues.

At the same time, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by late April. The Joint Border Commission's mandate will be to: delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline.

--