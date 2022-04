President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on approval of the memorandum of mutual understanding between Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian governments on "Caucasian Eagle" Special Forces exercises.

According to the document, the memorandum of mutual understanding between Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian governments on "Caucasian Eagle" Special Forces exercises, signed on October 10, 2019 in Baku, was approved.

