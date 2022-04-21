By Sabina Mammadli

Baku and Moscow are currently at a new stage of bilateral cooperation, Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov has said.

He made the remarks at the "Potential for economic cooperation development between Azerbaijan and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union" seminar, held at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) on April 20.

The ambassador noted that the adoption of the Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia opened up new prospects for the development of the two countries.

"We are watching economic progress in Azerbaijan with great interest. We got acquainted with information about the recent meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, where the results of the country's economic development and tasks facing the government were discussed," the ambassador added.

Azerbaijan and Russia collaborate in a variety of fields, including economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Azerbaijani investments in Russia's economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of these investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion, with $5 billion invested in the oil sector and $1.3 billion invested in non-oil sectors. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Declaration on "Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation" on February 22.

The declaration aims to raise Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level - that of allied relations.

The parties agree to promote cooperation in the political, economic, defense, cultural, humanitarian, educational, and social spheres, as well as healthcare, youth cooperation, and sports, based on mutual historical traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as deep cultural and humanitarian ties.

On November 10, 2020, Russia brokered a ceasefire deal between Baku and Yerevan. The deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the three leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.

On December 14, 2021, during the Brussels meeting, organized between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at European Council President Charles Michel's initiatives, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the conditions agreed in the Sochi meeting. Both sides agreed to establish a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

On April 6, 2022, Aliyev, Pashinyan and Michel met in a trilateral format in Brussels again. Both Aliyev and Pashinyan expressed a willingness to work quickly toward a peace agreement between their countries. To that end, it was decided to instruct foreign ministers to begin work on drafting a future peace treaty that would address all of the issues.

At the same time, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by late April. The Joint Border Commission's mandate will be to: delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz