By Trend

International donor organizations should be active in the issue of demining the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], military expert Adalat Verdiyev told Trend.

According to Verdiyev, although "Humanitarian demining and sustainable development goals" conference organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action and the United Nations Development Program was held, few proposals for demining activities in the liberated territories have been received.

"The international donors should be more active so that these issues could be resolved as soon as possible. Those who used to neglect the fact that Armenia turned the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories into minefields, currently should allocate the necessary amount of funds, personnel, equipment and equipment for de-mining," added the expert.

---

