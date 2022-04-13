By Trend

A meeting dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2022 chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was held on April 12, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting, the president, in particular, noted that Azerbaijan has continued its contacts and active cooperation with international organizations, and the world's leading international organizations have acknowledged the new realities.

“Our contacts with the European Union have intensified after the war. The European Union has also accepted the realities of the post-conflict period. At the initiative of the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel, trilateral meetings were held in December and April,” Ilham Aliyev stated. “Information about the meetings has been provided, so I don’t want to talk much about that. But, of course, both the experts and the Azerbaijani public could see that the final communiqué did not contain the expression "Nagorno-Karabakh", which is quite natural. Because Azerbaijan expressed its protest, so there is no word "conflict" either. This is natural, because there is no conflict. The conflict has been resolved.”

“The European Union is now working on normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, and these issues were discussed at the April meeting, on 6 April,” the Azerbaijani president said. As you may know, Azerbaijan has made a proposal consisting of five principles to normalize relations between the two countries, and the Armenian side welcomed this proposal. These statements had already been made before the Brussels meeting.”

“At the meeting in Brussels, I wanted to clarify this for myself and I did. Armenia accepts the five principles. So the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognized and Armenia renounces its territorial claims to Azerbaijan,” Ilham Aliyev also noted. “In other words, if it accepts the five principles – as it was confirmed at the April meeting – then these are part of these five principles. This is a very positive thing, and I think that it is a key condition for the normalization of bilateral relations.”

“It was agreed that working groups would be established both on the border and for the preparation of a peace agreement. As you know, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have recently had a telephone conversation, which I think was the first time it happened in the last 30 years. We also welcome that,” Ilham Aliyev added.

According to Igor Korotchenko, a political analyst and editor-in-chief of the Russian National Defense magazine, the meeting in Brussels showed that the consistent policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is not just correct, but the solely right policy, which has given concrete results.

"An obstacle to peace, security and constructive cooperation in the region was the position of Yerevan, which in every possible way sabotaged the implementation of all agreements on a peaceful settlement,” Korotchenko said. “Obviously, today Nikol Pashinyan [Armenian prime minister] has already found himself in a situation where the success of Azerbaijani diplomacy and politics have made further delays pointless.”

“Let's hope that Yerevan will start implementing all its obligations in practical terms, despite the dangerous and provocative attempts of the Armenian opposition to interfere with the peace process," the analyst noted.

He stressed that lately Azerbaijan has purposefully, consistently and fundamentally defended the need for Armenia to fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statement [signed between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], as well as under subsequent agreements [between the leaders].

"The consistent and systematic work of Azerbaijani diplomacy, the strict suppression of both political and military provocations, the appeal to the norms of international law and the strict observance of these norms is a fundamentally justified position of Azerbaijan from absolutely every point of view,” Korotchenko said. “Just like Azerbaijan gained victory in the second Karabakh war, today we see that diplomatically, Armenia is forced - whether it wants it or not - to recognize the existing realities.”

Besides, according to the analyst, without opening transport communications, Armenia as a state can get itself into various kinds of problems.

"I hope that Armenia will start opening transport communications, sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and consolidate the course towards peace and the renunciation of territorial claims at the constitutional level and the level of other legislative acts,” he said.

“Peace and tranquility in the South Caucasus is extremely important for everyone, including Russia. We welcome practical implementation of all obligations by Armenia, as a result of which, as we expect, from now on there will be peace in the South Caucasus," Korotchenko said.

