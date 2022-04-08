President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the registration of rights to residential buildings and apartments in multi-family buildings constructed at state expense due to the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters, man-made disasters, and military operations on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the regulation of certain issues related to the land plots on which the buildings are located, Trend reports.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz