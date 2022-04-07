By Trend

One of the victims of the April 3 explosion in a Baku nightclub, Fargana Eynullayeva (born in 1999), has died, Trend reports.

According to Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), after the explosion, she was placed in intensive care with heavy burns, but eventually she couldn't be saved.

Overall, two people have died and 37 more got injured as a result of the explosion.

A total of 12 victims are currently being treated in hospitals.

