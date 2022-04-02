By Trend

It is scheduled to open an Azerbaijani cultural center in Italy, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted the high-level cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan established in the field of culture.

Of particular note is the work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in this area, the minister stressed.

"Italian companies have extensive experience in the restoration of cultural monuments, and cooperation in this direction has been discussed," Bayramov said.

