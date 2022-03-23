By Trend

Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the Co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, and the former President of Latvia has received congratulations in connection with the “Nizami Ganjavi’s Seven Beauties and other essays on literature” book publication, devoted to celebrated works of world-famous Azerbaijani poet, Trend reports.

“I want to congratulate Vaira Vike-Freiberga on the decision to publish the book about Nizami Ganjavi’s Seven Beauties. I think, now, while we are celebrating a women’s month, this peace of work is very relevant in terms of Nizami’s thoughts and ideas that he provided,” Rosalia Artega Serrano, the former President of Ecuador, said.

Abdulaziz al-Tuwaijri, the former Director General of ISESCO, noted that Vaira Vike-Freiberga is not only a great politician, but also a brilliant intellectual. He wished her all the success in enrichment of people’s knowledge in the future.

“I am so grateful for the President Vike-Freiberga for sharing her reflections on great poet Nizami Ganjavi, as well as on Latvian folktales. Those are not merely entertainments. They transmit traditional, customs, values, and philosophies of life,” Kerry Kennedy, the President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, added.

The book of Vaira Vike-Freiberga really contributes to the legacy of Nizami Ganjavi. It is a credit for her that she dedicated her efforts to this cause, as well as to promote Latvian poetry and folk traditions, Petar Stoyanov, the former President of Bulgaria, said.

“It is hard to describe how much effort President Vike-Freiberga put in this initiative, how much dedication, love and commitment were required to have it accomplished,” Eka Tkeshelashvili, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, added.

---