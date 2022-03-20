By Trend

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a resolution on changing the resolution # 229 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 14, 2016 on the approval of the "Composition of the Central Conscription Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the document, Appendix No. 1 "Composition of the Central Conscription Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved upon part 1 of resolution #229 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 14, 2016, is as follows:

Commission Chairman

Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Commission

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Commission members:

Deputy Interior Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance.

---

