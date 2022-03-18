By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its admission to the UN in liberated Shusha, presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter account.

“We are flying to Fuzuli airport with the plane entitled Khankandi to visit Shusha with the UN family accredited in Azerbaijan. Flag of UN will be waved in liberated Shusha!” Hajiyev said.

On March 18, Azerbaijan's Shusha city is hosting an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the country's collaboration with the United Nations.

“The 30th Anniversary of Azerbaijan-UN Partnership Conference starts soon in Shusha. Special postal stamp dedicated on the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-UN Partnership issued in Shusha, 18 March 2022,” Hajiyev noted.

Azerbaijan's cooperation with the United Nations has a bright future, he stressed on the sidelines of the event.

"The UN is sometimes criticized but participating countries must fulfill their obligations to the UN. All countries must fulfill their obligations under the Charter of UN," Hajiyev said.

He added that Azerbaijan supports international law principles based on the UN Charter. Hajiyev recalled that Azerbaijan has also contributed to UN peacekeeping missions.

"Azerbaijani peacekeepers are serving in Sudan and other places," he said.

The meeting's participants have already arrived at Fuzuli International Airport by aircraft. They will go to Shusha via Victory Road after touring the airport.

The meeting's major goal is to provide a forum for exploring methods for Azerbaijan and the UN to collaborate on the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as new objectives and possibilities for Azerbaijan in the post-COVID-19 pandemic and post-conflict world.

Azerbaijani high-ranking officials, the UN resident coordinator, and the leadership of UN organizations in Azerbaijan make up the delegation.

Addressing the event, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said that the UN and Azerbaijan will hold discussions on the tuition and opportunities for deepening further cooperation.

“We have agreed with the government of Azerbaijan to organize a year-long commemoration within a number of events in order to celebrate a 30-year jubilee since the date of Azerbaijan’s joining the UN family,” Vladanka said.

She underlined that the official commemoration started in Baku on March 2, the day when Azerbaijan joined the organization.

“We have launched a photo exhibition in the city center, with 100 photos telling the story of a relationship between the UN and Azerbaijan,” Vladanka noted.

She added that on March 18, there are two-panel discussions on how to achieve progress on the sustainable development objectives in the post-conflict and post-pandemic era.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the United Nations since March 2, 1992, when the UN General Assembly admitted the country during its 46th session.

In May 1992, the Republic of Azerbaijan established its Permanent Mission in New York City. Azerbaijan applied to the UN General Assembly for membership on October 29, 1991, shortly after gaining independence from the Soviet Union.

Azerbaijan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2012-2013 term. It has reached out to the international community, particularly Europe, through the United Nations. Azerbaijan improved its relations with the United Nations by collaborating with UN agencies and bodies such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Food Programme, and the financial institutions of the United Nations.

---