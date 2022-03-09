By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has instructed the army to respond immediately and adequately to any potential Armenian provocations, the ministry has reported.

Hasanov made the remarks at an official meeting held with top brass at the Central Command Post, the report added.

“Having analyzed the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, the defence minister gave instructions on an immediate adequate response to possible provocations against the Azerbaijan army units, maintaining a constant high level of combat readiness, as well as practical training of units and command posts,” the ministry underlined.

Hasanov conveyed to the meeting participants the duties entrusted to the Azerbaijan army by the high command and emphasized the work done as a result of the state's attention and care on further improving the social and living conditions, as well as the moral-psychological status of personnel.

The minister issued relevant instructions on increasing further the units' combat capability, improving the command staff's knowledge and skills, researching the capabilities of weapons and equipment recently adopted into the armament, and conducting exercises at night and during the day in conditions similar to real combat, taking into account the experience gained in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

Hasanov delivered the presidential order to accelerate the adoption of the Turkish Armed Forces model in the Azerbaijan army, including military education.

The need of improving the unit's logistical and medical support, as well as paying special attention to enhancing military personnel's working conditions and delivering warm clothes and meals on time, was emphasized.

Hasanov underlined the importance of organizing troops' service in liberated lands, demining of the territories, strengthening military infrastructure, and maintaining roads in mountainous areas in good working condition, as well as paying special attention to safety rules.

The minister also provided explicit orders to carry out educational work in an organized manner, to boost ideological work and moral-psychological support, and to ensure that the troops were constantly ready to carry out combat tasks.

The deputy defence ministers, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of the ministry's main departments, departments, and services attended the meeting. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed on the liberated territories and other officers also joined the meeting via video teleconference.

