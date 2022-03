By Trend

Another AZAL charter flight from Romania delivered 184 compatriots, including seven babies evacuated due to the situation in Ukraine, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva wrote about this on her Twitter page.

To date, 1,295 compatriots have been delivered to Azerbaijan on seven charter flights, the publication says.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz