By Trend

The Azerbaijani people are visiting the 'Mother's Cry' monument, erected in the Khatai district of Baku to commemorate victims of the Khojaly genocide, on the occasion of the tragedy’s 30th anniversary, Trend reports.

Most of the visitors are expressing confidence that the Armenian fascists, organizers and perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide, will be brought to justice and punished.

The ceremony, during which the Azerbaijani people are honoring the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, is also aimed at informing the international community about this monstrous crime against humanity and shows that the Azerbaijani people will never forget this tragedy.

Armenian Armed Forces, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, attacked the city of Khojaly with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment which was stationed in another Azerbaijani city Khankandi, committed genocide of Khojaly residents. As a result of the massacre of the civilians, 613 residents of Khojaly, including 106 women, 70 old people and 63 children, were killed, and 487 civilians became disabled from bullet wounds.

As a result of the genocide, eight families were completely killed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one of them. The fate of 150 persons out of the 1,275 civilian hostages is still unknown.

