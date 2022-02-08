Legalize Law Firm was established in May 2021 by founding partners Fuad Gashamov and Ruslan Bayramov, who have more than 12 years of expertise in law.

Legalize is a full-service law firm with the mission of being a reliable legal partner of local and foreign companies and provision of legal support to institutional and economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

Currently, the firm employs a result-focused professional team specialized in their respective area of law. The legal expertise of the team members covers many areas and industries, specifically, oil and gas, tourism, construction, real estate, bank, insurance, leasing, information technologies, telecommunication, production and sale of confectionery and brand clothing products, transport, maritime, education, culture, investment and export areas.

Legalize Law Firm works with and provides full legal support, including but not limited to dispute resolution, corporate, contracts, employment, regulatory, real estate, public procurement, legal drafting, compliance and other legal services to its clients both from public and private sectors, specifically, the state agency carrying out policy to develop the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, the first and sole company in Azerbaijan providing electric cars, one of the prominent local firms in the construction industry, the subsidiary of one of the largest and oldest Russian wine companies, the largest Chinese companies from an oil and gas industry, and local prominent business consulting companies.

Legalize Law Firm is also a member of the working groups on “Enforcement of contracts, resolution of disputes, closure and bankruptcy of an enterprise, judicial system and rule of law” and “Real Estate” of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For more information about the services of Legalize Law Firm, please visit their newly created website at www.legalize.az/en/services.

When any company needs the best quality price-ratio, client-focused and result-oriented legal professionals, and tailored solutions to its unique challenges then Legalize Law Firm is the right address.

