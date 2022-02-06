President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Azertag has reported.

"I am pleased to cordially congratulate you and convey my best wishes to the friendly people of Ukraine on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations – the landmark date between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Though our diplomatic ties have a history of 30 years, our peoples have enjoyed the traditions of friendship and cooperation for centuries. Indeed, it is particularly gratifying to see the current level and everyday expansion of our relations based on such strong foundations.

It is pleasant to see that our interstate ties based on mutual trust, confidence and support in these years have evolved to elevate to the level of strategic partnership while our collaboration in political, economic, energy and humanitarian fields has broadened its coverage. The high level political dialogue we conduct today, numerous mutual visits, signed documents and jointly implemented projects coupled with the successful activities of the Intergovernmental Commission play an important role in defining new pathways.

I am confident that we will further foster and broaden the Azerbaijani – Ukrainian relations by our joint efforts.

Using this opportunity, I wish you the best of health, happiness and success, and the friendly people of Ukraine peace and prosperity," the head of state wrote.

