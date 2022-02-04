By Trend

New Chairman of the Board Elkhan Azizov has been appointed in AzInTelecom LLC under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Azizov has a bachelor's degree in "Public Administration" (Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan), a master's degree in "Business Management" within the MBA program organized by the University of Georgia (US) jointly with the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

Moreover, Azizov attended various international courses and also graduated from the "Business Management" course organized by Global Innovation Catalyst LLC (GIC) together with Stanford University.

AzInTelecom LLC organizes the exchange of international voice traffic between Azerbaijan and other countries, certifies telecommunications devices and renders cloud services through AZCLOUD company.

---

