By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev and EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi have discussed cooperation and energy security issues, Varhelyi wrote on his Twitter account on February 3.

"On the eve of the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, we discussed the EU-Azerbaijan energy partnership and issues of the importance of energy security. Strengthening the partnership under the EU Economic and Investment Plan has also been discussed," he tweeted.

The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry earlier reported that Baku will host the 8th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council on February 4.

The meeting will include plenary sessions on the Southern Gas Corridor: Achievements and Prospects – Extending the SGC to New Energy Markets, including the Western Balkans – and Energy Transition – from Fossil Fuels and Methane Reduction Measures to Carbon Neutrality: Paths, Challenges, and Schedules.

The event will be attended by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, and high-level representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, and Turkmenistan.

At the same time, representatives from energy companies such as BP, BOTAS, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB, Romgaz, SACE, SGC, Enagas, Uniper, TotalEnergies, Equinor, Lukoil and financial institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and other organizations will attend the event.

To recap, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell previously stated that the European Union is negotiating possible gas supplies with the U.S., Qatar, and Azerbaijan in case Russia cuts its gas deliveries to Europe.

"We are prepared in case diplomacy fails and we are looking at all options. This includes improving our resilience, including by working with partners like the U.S., Qatar, and Azerbaijan, on the issue of gas supply in case Russia decides to reduce or halt deliveries," he stated.

Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on December 31, 2020.

The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is an extension of the Southern Gas Corridor that takes Azerbaijani natural gas to European markets, has transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2021. Of the total amount of transported gas, over 6.8 billion cubic meters reached Italy and approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters were delivered to Greece and Bulgaria.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP.

