The 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Youth Day is being marked in Azerbaijan, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov told reporters, Trend reports.

“As part of the holiday, "Week of Youth" was announced. Various events were held during the week, and today the Youth Forum took place,” Gayibov noted.

According to him, young people from different regions of Azerbaijan, representing various fields, participated in the forum.

"In the first half of the day, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the forum. A very interesting meeting took place. Despite the fact that young people were very excited, they had been waiting for this day for a long time," the minister said.

He added that in the second part of the day, meetings of young people with invited representatives of various fields were held. At the end of the day, a joint visit with the youth will be made to the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs.

"I congratulate all young people on this holiday - Youth Day," the minister said.

