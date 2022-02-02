By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Chris Heaton-Harris have discussed issues of regional security, the ministry reported on February 1.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the successful development of multilateral ties of cooperation, and the implementation of trilateral statements.

Discussing the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022, the ministers noted the importance of joint activities related to this event.

The sides discussed issues of mutual interests, such as Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation and the issues of the Implementation of Priorities of the chairmanship.

The importance of mutual visits was also stressed.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different spheres of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $ 28.8 billion out of $ 30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021. Of the total turnover, Azerbaijani exports to the UK amounted to $396.6 million while import was $271.1 million.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz