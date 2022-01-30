By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is doing everything to ensure that the situation in the country meets the high standards of the Council of Europe, Chairman of the Committee of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said during his speech at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Trend reports.

In his speech, he criticized the draft resolution on the report of the Dane Michael Jensen "Evolution of the monitoring procedure", noting, among other things, a clearly one-sided approach to Azerbaijan.

"Clause 2.6 of the Memorandum with the heading "Karabakh conflict" contains extremely contradictory information that does not reflect today's reality, which indicates a clearly one-sided approach of the author of the document to such an important issue for the Council of Europe," Slutsky said.

"At the same time, the resolution contains paragraph N3 with reference to the now settled Karabakh conflict, which thus clearly does not reflect the new realities created in the region that emerged after the signing of the tripartite statement on November 10, which put an end to hostilities. I am proud that Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a very serious part in resolving the Karabakh conflict. I would like to once again congratulate our former colleague, the former head of the Azerbaijani delegation, and now the Head of State ate, Ilham Aliyev, on his recent 60th birthday. He does everything to ensure that the situation in the country meets the high standards of the Council of Europe. I propose to take a closer look at these inaccuracies in the resolution and take appropriate decisions to correct them," he said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz