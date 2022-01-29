By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has stated that military reforms and increasing the army's combat capability will be priorities in 2022 as well, the ministry reported on January 28.

Hasanov made the remark at the Defence Ministry’s board meeting on the results of 2021.

Deputy ministers, troop commanders, and heads of the ministry's headquarters, departments, special educational institutions, services, and independent departments all attended the meeting. Military units and commanders deployed in liberated areas, as well as other responsible officers, attended the meeting via video link.

Hasanov stated that in 2021, the main focus was on the completion of several important tasks assigned by the high command, and an analysis of the Army's service and combat activities revealed that all tasks had been completed completely.

During the meeting, it was noted that special attention was paid to the development and improvement of the Land Forces, Special Forces, Air Force, Navy, and Special Forces.

Analyzing the measures implemented over the past year, the defence minister evaluated troop activities, combat readiness and moral issues, the defence system and its comprehensive provision, and strict control over operational conditions on the state border.

Furthermore, Hasanov provided relevant instructions to the commanding staff on the activities to be carried out in 2022 to further improve the troops' combat capability.

At the meeting, First Deputy Defence Minister, Army’s General Staff Chief Col-Gen Karim Valiyev reported on the reforms implemented in the field of army building to increase troop capabilities in 2021. He provided details on the operational, combat, moral, and psychological training provided to personnel, as well as the supply of weapons, equipment, logistics, and professional staff to military units during the specified time period.

Valiyev underlined that during the reported period, the Azerbaijani army held various types of military exercises, combat training, increased the combat capability of troops, as well as the professionalism of personnel.

Construction work has been carried out in the military units deployed in the liberated areas, new military facilities have been commissioned, and important steps have been taken to improve the social and living conditions of personnel, he added.

It was noted that organizational and structural changes were made in the General Staff and the Defence Ministry Central Office in general, as well as in the headquarters of the troops.

The Land Forces Command, a new unit, as well as operational (commando) units within the other units had been established and their operational capabilities had been expanded, the deputy minister said.

At the board meeting, Deputy Defence Minister, Special Forces Commander Col-Gen Karam Mustafayev, Deputy Defence Minister, Main Logistics Department Chief Lt-Gen Nizam Osmanov, Deputy Defence Minister, Land Forces Commander Lt-Gen Anvar Efendiyev, Deputy Defence Minister, Air Force Commander Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov made reports on the drills and other measures taken in 2021 to increase the combat capability of units, organize service activities and maintain a high level of combat readiness.

Finally, the board meeting's draft decision was discussed and adopted.

