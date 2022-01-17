By Sabina Mammadli

Training sessions have been held for commanders in military units under the approved combat training plan, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

As part of the sessions, the commanders accomplished various tasks in theoretical and practical exercises on combined arms training using high technology.

The main objective of the sessions is to improve the managerial and practical skills of the command staff.

The Defence Ministry said in a separate report that the work on ensuring the uninterrupted movement of Azerbaijani troops in the winter conditions is conducted in the areas liberated from Armenian occupation.

To maintain the continuous support of units and a high level of combat capability of the troops stationed in liberated Kalbajar and Lachin regions, the Azerbaijan army’s engineering units conduct work on keeping roads in working condition, clearing them from snow cover, as well as laying new supply roads towards the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the mountainous and difficult area, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

On December 24, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited the liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut village to open a military unit of commando forces. Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan will create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

