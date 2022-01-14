By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris have discussed regional security and efforts to ensure lasting peace, the ministry reported on January 13.

"Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the opposite side about the current situation in the region, including the steps taken by us to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the ongoing military provocations by Armenia, the killing of an Azerbaijani serviceman two days ago [January 11] and Armenia's responsibility in this regard,​" the ministry said.

In turn, Harris stressed the importance of lasting peace and security in the region. He thanked for the meeting and the provided information.

Bayramov highly appreciated his previous meeting with David Harris at the United Nations General Assembly's 76th session, as well as the discussions he conducted with the American Jewish Committee, the report added.

“The sides agreed on the development of cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Jewish communities,” the ministry said.

The two men also exchanged views on prospects for the further development of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations and other issues of mutual interest.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) is one of the oldest Jewish advocacy organizations established on November 11, 1906. Along with its activities in favour of civil liberties for Jews, the organization has a history of fighting against all forms of discrimination in the United States. The organization has 22 regional offices in the U.S, 10 overseas offices, and 33 international partnerships with Jewish communal institutions around the world.

