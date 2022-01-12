By Vugar Khalilov

National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has expressed Turkey's further support to Azerbaijan in its fight for justice, the Defence Ministry said on January 12.

"Akar noted that the Turkish Armed Forces, today and always, are beside Azerbaijan in the fight for justice," the report added.

Following the latest deadly escalation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border that started on January 11, Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation on January 12.

Akar expressed his condolences over the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman in the latest Armenian-incited provocations on the state border.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the situation escalated due to the provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces near Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenia state border at noon on January 11.

As a result of the clashes, the Azerbaijan army’s long-term active military serviceman, soldier Ayaz Nazarov, was killed.

Two Armenian servicemen were killed and two more were wounded as a result of Armenia's own military provocation, Trend reported with reference to the Armenian Defence Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry stated that “the Armenian military and political leadership bear full responsibility for the occurred tension”.

